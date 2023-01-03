Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal Christmas Eve shooting

Watch Now
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 03, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal shooting that took place on Christmas Eve.

Colorado Springs Police responded to a call of an accidental shooting on Rusty Nail Pt. on the afternoon of December 24th.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Martinez with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Gonzalez Martinez was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers on the scene were able to find witnesses and the shooter was identified as 26-year-old Dylan Miller. Miller was taken into custody on December 24th, 2022 on the charges of manslaughter.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
