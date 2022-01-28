Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he tried to break down the door at a home his ex-girlfriend's family and his child were staying at.

On Sunday, January 23, the EPCSO reported to 11000 block of Tiffin Drive for a burglary.

The person who called said that the suspect was their daughter's ex-boyfriend, and said that the suspect was breaking down the door and screaming. At the time of the incident, there were six people in the home, one of them was the suspect's child.

While the people inside were trying to hide, they said they heard multiple gunshots outside their door. Neighbors also called 911 after hearing numerous gunshots.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found that the front door, a window, and 3 vehicles had been struck by bullets. The people inside the home said they were nearly struck, but no one was hurt.

The suspect then left the area drove away, and then attempted to get onto Fort Carson Army base, but he was caught.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Damian Garcia, and he was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Criminal Mischief, Vehicular Eluding, Driving Under the Influence, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment.

