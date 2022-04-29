Man arrested following online investigation into sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A 58-year-old man was arrested following an online undercover investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child.

On April 28, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a warrant in the 6000 block of Castlewood Dr.

Evidence that was obtained during the warrant led to the arrest of 58-year-old Jimmy Edward Garcia of Colorado Springs.

Garcia was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond pending an appearance before a judge.

The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.