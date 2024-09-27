Man arrested and convicted thanks to ShotSpotter technology

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police's ShotSpotter and Real Time Crime Center has assisted in yet another arrest and conviction.

At approximately 7:39 a.m. on July 28, the Pueblo Police Department's ShotSpotter alerted police to a weapon being fired near the Dollar General on 4th Street.

A male suspect, who was initially unknown, returned to the store later that day and was recognized by an employee who then called the police.

The Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) was able to locate the suspect on camera as he began to leave the scene.

Monitoring the live video from the police station, RTCC technicians relayed the suspect's location to officers who quickly detained him.

The suspect was later identified as Matthew Arnette.

At the time of his arrest, Arnette had a loaded and chambered .380 handgun in his possession.

Two fired shell casing were found at the scene.

On September 20, Arnette pled guilty and was sentenced to eight months in jail for Prohibited Use of a Weapon.

