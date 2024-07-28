Man arrested after pulling out gun at bar Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Sunday, July 28 at around 2:30 a.m., the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) and patrol officers were monitoring a bar closing when a disturbance broke out between two people.
As officers approached the individuals, the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband.
The suspect, Armonee Banks, dropped the gun when ordered to do so by police.
After a brief foot chase, Banks was tased and taken into custody.
No one was injured as a result of this incident.
Banks was later taken to the El Paso County Jail.
