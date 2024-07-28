Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Man arrested after pulling out gun at bar Sunday morning

Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
KOAA
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted at
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Sunday, July 28 at around 2:30 a.m., the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) and patrol officers were monitoring a bar closing when a disturbance broke out between two people.

As officers approached the individuals, the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband.

The suspect, Armonee Banks, dropped the gun when ordered to do so by police.

After a brief foot chase, Banks was tased and taken into custody.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

Banks was later taken to the El Paso County Jail.
___



American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing

An American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs was forced to return to Dallas Fort Worth Airport Sunday after a mechanical issue.

DFW COS Emergency Landing

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App