Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Lamar says police

LAMAR — A man is in jail following an officer-involved shooting according to the Lamar Police Department.

Zachariah McDonald, 49, is in custody after police say he shot multiple rounds at them Wednesday evening prompting a standoff to run into the early morning hours Thursday.

Police received a call for a domestic violence incident, along South 6th Street.

When they arrived, police say that McDonald attempted to flee the residence on foot, which prompted police to chase him.

McDonald then pulled a gun out on officers and fired multiple shots. According to LPD, the officers shot back.

Still trying to flee, McDonald trespassed into a neighboring fenced year, where he barricaded himself in an undisclosed structure.

Police report that McDonald eventually surrendered to police without any other incidents. They say no one involved in this incident was injured, and the officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave.

He was taken to the Prowers County Jail with the following charges:



Attempted Murder in the First Degree (x2)

Assault on a Peace Officer in the First Degree (x3)

First Degree Burglary (x2)

Felony Menacing (x3)

Weapon by Previous Offender

Felony Criminal Mischief

Violation of a Protection Order

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Domestic Violence

Lamar police say the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

