Man arrested after months-long investigation into Human Trafficking and Pimping

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thirty-nine-year-old Luture Marquese Evans was arrested following an investigation into the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several female victims in Colorado Springs and around the country.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Evans was arrested on Dec. 21 following the month's long investigation.

Evans lived and operated out of Colorado Springs for several years and also traveled to other states.

Police said Evans also had many social media accounts that were used in connection with Human Trafficking and Pimping.

The Metro Vice Unit is seeking assistance in locating additional victims who interacted with Evans.

If you or someone you know has been a victim or approached by Evans, or have additional information, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7747 or contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Colorado Springs Police Department

