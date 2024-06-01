Man arrested after jumping from second story of downtown Colorado Springs parking garage

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police said a man is in custody after he jumped from the second floor of a downtown parking garage while running from officers early Saturday morning.

CSPD said officers responded to East Kiowa Street and North Tejon Street at 2:45 a.m. Saturday for a call about an assault. When officers got to the scene, police said the suspect immediately ran from officers towards the city bus terminal.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old John Miner, ran to the second floor of the parking garage and jumped. CSPD said officers apprehended the suspect right away after using a less lethal tool. Police said Miner was treated for minor injuries and arrested for the disturbance.

___





2024 Air Force Academy Graduation A huge congratulations to the 2024 Cadet Class, in case you missed it a recap of graduation and what makes this class great. Former Air Force Academy cadets become next generation of armed forces

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.