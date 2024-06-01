Watch Now
Man arrested after jumping from second story of downtown Colorado Springs parking garage

Posted at 6:04 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 08:04:25-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police said a man is in custody after he jumped from the second floor of a downtown parking garage while running from officers early Saturday morning.

CSPD said officers responded to East Kiowa Street and North Tejon Street at 2:45 a.m. Saturday for a call about an assault. When officers got to the scene, police said the suspect immediately ran from officers towards the city bus terminal.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old John Miner, ran to the second floor of the parking garage and jumped. CSPD said officers apprehended the suspect right away after using a less lethal tool. Police said Miner was treated for minor injuries and arrested for the disturbance.
