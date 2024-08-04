Man arrested after firing into the air after threatening people in the area Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Lenoso Terrance due to reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found that a male resident had "threatened to shoot the next person he saw" and fired two shotgun rounds in the air of a parking lot.

Officers attempted to contact the suspect, but he was uncooperative and refused to communicate.

Sergeant Gabirelson with t he Sand Creek Division requested assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), and the TEU, the K9 unit, the Explosive Unit (EOD) and the Unmanned Arial Systems Unit (UAS) all responded.

The area was contained until patrol officers were able to secure search and arrest warrants.

The TEU was successful in establishing communication with the subject, who surrendered peacefully before the search warrant could be carried out.

Officers on scene were able to recover a long gun with ammunition from the townhome.

25-year-old Michael Overbay was charged with two counts of Felony Menacing, one count of Violation of a Protection Order and one count of Reckless Endangerment.

Overbay was transported the Criminal Justice Center for processing.

