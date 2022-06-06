Man accused of exposing himself at Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One man was arrested after entering a restaurant and exposing himself at 4300 Sinton Road, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Colorado Springs police were contacted at approximately 6 p.m. on June 4, regarding Calvin Coffer.

The suspect was found staying at a hotel and officers responded to the hotel and gathered information.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and were made aware of the suspect's violent history, including weapons violations.

TEU then responded and the suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.