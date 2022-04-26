Male inmate dies at El Paso County Jail while in custody

EL PASO COUNTY — A male inmate at the El Paso County Jail has died in custody.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:16 a.m. on April 26, the man was found unresponsive in his assigned cell.

Life-saving measures began immediately by Sheriff's Office personnel and medical staff until responders from American Medical Response and Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over.

Despite life-saving measures, the man passed away.

The identity of the man will not be released until positive identification is made and the next of kin is notified.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.