Male inmate dies at El Paso County Jail while in custody

Posted at 8:58 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 10:58:25-04

EL PASO COUNTY — A male inmate at the El Paso County Jail has died in custody.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:16 a.m. on April 26, the man was found unresponsive in his assigned cell.

Life-saving measures began immediately by Sheriff's Office personnel and medical staff until responders from American Medical Response and Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over.

Despite life-saving measures, the man passed away.

The identity of the man will not be released until positive identification is made and the next of kin is notified.
