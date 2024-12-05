Make-A-Wish Foundation sending Colorado Springs eight-year-old to Disney World

COLORADO SPRINGS — One eight-year-old girl in Colorado Springs is getting an early Christmas present. Cheers erupted for Genevieve at her send-off party.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending her to Disney World. Genevieve finished her Leukemia treatments earlier this year. They had the party at Red Robin because it's her favorite restaurant.

"It's been great," said Genevieve's mom. "Genevieve loves going to Make-A-Wish and loves visiting. She'd go to Red Robin every day if you let her. The local Red Robin, they all know who she is when we walk in and are ready with her mac and cheese."

Genevieve's mom says after this big trip, she'd love to volunteer with Make-A-Wish.

