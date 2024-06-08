Major work on Pueblo's Dillon Drive begins on Monday

PUEBLO — Monday, June 9 marks the start of major work on Dillon Drive.

First, Public Works plans to repair and replace the sewer line between Walmart's north and south parking entrances.

Then Public Works will re-pave the road from Highway 50 to Eagle Ridge.

Both sides of the road will be closed for about three weeks.

The work is expected to be complete by early August.

The $700,000 needed to complete this work is coming from the Pueblo City Government's General Fund.

___





UPDATE: Escaped Fremont County inmate recaptured in Colorado Springs 45-year-old Kegan Vanvliet, the escaped inmate from Fremont County Detention Center, was recaptured overnight in Colorado Springs, according to Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). Fremont County Sheriff's Office looks for an escaped inmate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.