Major upgrades coming for Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

Posted at 9:40 PM, May 20, 2021
PUEBLO — A landmark in downtown Pueblo will be getting some major upgrades.

Thursday, the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center received $1 million from the Rawlings Foundation. It's parts of the center's Capital Campaign that will include expansions and improvements to the buildings and a new atrium on the campus.

"It will really be a dynamic presentation and kind of a reinvention of the arts center, but a lot of things behind the scenes that need to be looked at. HVAC upgrades, elevator upgrades, accessibility issues that we want to work on," Jim Richerson with the Sangre De Cristo Arts and Conference Center said.

The Capital Campaign is part of a plan to maintain the campus for the next 50 years.

