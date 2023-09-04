Watch Now
Major traffic jam along I-25 near Interquest Parkway, four vehicles potentially involved

Posted at 2:25 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 16:26:33-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A possible four-car crash caused a major traffic jam along I-25 near Interquest Parkway around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The vehicles involved were moved around 1:30 p.m. It is not entirely clear if anyone was taken to the hospital or what the conditions of the drivers involved are.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

