Major Traffic Delays Friday And This Weekend Because Of Pikes Peak Regional Airshow in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is in town this weekend... And if you're planning on going or being anywhere near the event... You're going to deal with some traffic.

Powers is going to be shut down from Milton E. Proby to Fontaine. Even though the airshow doesn't start tomorrow... You're going to be impacted today.

The area highlighted in red will be closed Friday from 1:45 - 3:45 pm for practice. Same times for Saturday and Sunday during the show. Organizers say to avoid the area entirely if you can. I've been sorting through possible ways around the closure. Check it out...

If you're headed north you can take Fontaine west to 85, then turn right on Main Street. Take that north and turn right again on Milton E. Proby and then you can hook back up to Powers. If you're headed south take the same detour but in reverse. That's Milton E. Proby west to Hancock and turn left. Drive south to 85, and make another left at Fontaine. That will take you back to Powers on the south side of the closure.

If you are planning on going, make sure you arrive before 1 pm- that's when the gates will be closed, and nobody else will be allowed inside. Also, state patrol doesn't want anybody parking along the road to watch.

We met one of the pilots with the blue angels- he tells me you may hear the jets today or this weekend while you're driving... And if you do, try to stay focused on the road.

"If people are driving, they should be paying attention to driving so certainly driving all distracted in any form any distraction any form is dangerous they should certainly pay attention to the road. It's somewhere safe and then watch the air show."

I'm also told people need to follow the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow signs and not their GPS to get there.

If you plan on traveling during this time, airport officials encourage you to arrive at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to depart.

Traffic Impacts:

Powers Blvd will be closed from Milton Proby to Fontaine Blvd during the following times:

Thursday, Aug 15 2:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Friday, Aug 16 1:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 17 1:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 18 1:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Southbound I-25 from Pueblo



Continue north on I-25

Take 132A towards Mesa Ridge Pkwy

Continue straight onto CO-21 N (Powers Blvd)

Turn right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy

Continue straight and follow event parking signs and attendants

Northbound I-25 from Denver



Continue south on I-25

Take Exit 132 towards Mesa Ridge Pkwy

Continue straight onto CO-21 N (Powers Blvd)

Turn right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy

Continue straight and follow event parking signs and attendants

Southbound Powers



Continue south on Powers Blvd

Continue straight through Powers and Milton Proby

Take a left onto Grinnell Blvd or continue straight to make a left turn at Peak Innovation

Follow event parking signs and attendants

Northbound Powers



Continue north on Powers Blvd

Turn right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy

Continue straight and follow event parking signs and attendants

Southbound Marksheffel



Continue south on Marksheffel Rd

Take a right onto Bradley Rd

Take a right on CO-21 N (Powers Blvd)

Turn right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy

Continue straight and follow event parking signs and attendants

I also noticed a post on Facebook showing major backups along the detour route during yesterday's practice... So keep in mind, that even though we showed you how to get around, you should still expect major delays if you're in the area.___





