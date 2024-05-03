Major Shutdown For Roadwork On Austin Bluffs and Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — You may have already come across some roadwork happening on Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Crews are adding valves to a water main underneath the road. This requires the entire road to be dug up for access, and although Colorado Springs Utilities says there will be closures, they say the work will be worth the wait.

I talked with Somer Mese with Colorado Springs Utilities. “So it will help with that reliability long term so if there’s an outage in the area, we can isolate these valves and the impact to our customers. It will also help from a maintenance perspective when we need to do inspections,. They’re now not in the middle of the road, they’re closer to the gutter so it impacts traffic less, and you can also have fewer customers out of service for our maintenance.”

If you can, crews are recommending you find an alternate route through the area as eastbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at Academy to Siferd Dr. will be closed starting 5/4/24, and should remain closed for about a month. Colorado Springs Utilities says they expect to wrap things up with the entire project around early June. A press conference is being held about the work on Friday, May 3rd, 2024. We will pass along any updates if plans change.

