Major Roadwork Closes Pikes Peak Avenue West Of Academy In Colorado Springs

How long you can expect delays, and why the work is being done in the first place.
A major intersection is closed in Colorado Springs for improvements. Neighbors along Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Blvd. already know about the construction that has been happening in the area for months now.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 08:17:30-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A major intersection is closed in Colorado Springs for improvements. Neighbors along Pikes Peak and Academy Blvd. already know about the construction that has been happening in the area for months now.

It’s all part of a multi-million dollar South Academy Boulevard Improvement Project. Crews are hoping to have the intersection back open in about a week. Work will address drainage issues on this older road, as well as adding multi-use paths.

Pikes Peak Closure Map showing a detour to chelton road from either Bijou or Airport in green, with the work zone on academy in purple, and the red dot showing the closure.

I spoke with Ryan Phipps with the City of Colorado Springs who says these improvements are totally necessary- “by closing the intersection completely, we are able to get the work done much faster and put out a much better product.”

If you’re headed into the area, you’ll be detoured to Chelton Road from either Airport Road or Bijou Street, depending on which side you’re coming from. Try to add extra time to your commute, or find an alternate route.

