Major Road Closure - Barnes Road Between Antelope Ridge and Marksheffel In Colorado Springs Starting Today

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We told you about the roadwork happening on Barnes in Colorado Springs. I've been staying in contact with the city on this project. Starting today, Barnes Road will be closed between Marksheffel and Antelope Ridge.

This work should last for about three months while crews work on lowering and widening the intersection. They're hoping that will improve safety and mobility.

The detours are to take Peterson to either Stetson Hills or Carefree. It will definitely add some minutes to your commute so be mindful of that. I spoke with Gayle Sturdibant with the city of Colorado Springs. She is asking for you to please watch out for crews.

You can sign up for text alerts on this project by texting the word "IMPROVE" to 866-762-3640. Don't text and drive. Standard data and message rates apply.

As we said we'll continue to help you navigate projects like these. If anything else changes, we'll be sure to let you know.

