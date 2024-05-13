Major PPRTA Project at Tejon and I25 in Colorado Springs Starting Today

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Walking or driving around the I25 and South Nevada interchange isn't the easiest thing to do for some people. That's because the current facilities do not meet ADA requirements, which is why the city of Colorado Springs is working in the area. Crews will be adding a pedestrian bridge over Cheyenne creek, along with other improvements

to the roadway.

Ryan Phipps with the City of Colorado Springs tells me the project will cost 9.1 million dollars. The hope is to make things easier for cars and people in the area. "We’re trying to clean that up so that traffic flows smoother, people that are not in vehicles have the opportunity to be a little safer, and vehicles themselves are not put in a position where there is so much confusing lane orientation.”

The work is part of the voter-approved PPRTA (Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority) A-List. A sign in the area mentions that this work is your tax dollars at work. A map from the city (below) shows other areas that will be affected by this work, expected to last 9 months.

