Major police response to Ridgeview Elementary School Tuesday, police say call was not a real threat

COLORADO SPRINGS — A call for service prompted a major police presence at Ridgeview Elementary School Colorado Springs Police say.

The call came in around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and reported a man with a rifle outside of the school making threats. The school was still in lockdown around 11:50 a.m. but CSPD expects officers to clear the school campus soon.

By the time our crew arrived on the scene at 12:18 p.m., they reported seeing kids playing outside and police were no longer on the scene. We have reached out to School District 49 officials for more information and are awaiting a response.

Police say they believe this was a hoax call as they have not received any reports of shots being fired in the area and police on the scene have not located anyone matching the person in the initial description of the call.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

