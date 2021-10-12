Major fire reported at Vossloh plant in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Fire crews in Pueblo are currently working suppression operations on a fire at a plant that manufactures railroad ties.

Details on what started the fire are not yet available. News5 is on the scene

There's a plume of smoke visible for several miles around the location just east of Stem Beach along I-25.

No injuries are reported, but there are multiple fires in the building. The fire department is actively fighting these fires.

The fire department received a call of an explosion in the plant at 10:30. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

The facility is owned by Vossloh North America, which acquired Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc in 2017.

News5's Natalie Chuck will have a live update on the fire at noon.

