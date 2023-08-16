Fatal crash shuts down westbound South Circle Drive near Hancock Expressway

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team is on the scene of a fatal rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to CSPD, the crash appears to only involve one vehicle at this time. The department says that there is at least one person who is dead as a result of the crash. It is unclear at this time if there is anyone else injured.

The crash has shut down westbound South Circle Drive at Hancock Expressway.

CSPD says the Major Crash Team will be in the area over the next few hours investigating before the road is back open.

It is unclear if speeding, drugs, or alcohol are factors in this crash.

This is a developing story.News5 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.