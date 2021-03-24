Major crash investigation underway at Tejon St and Las Vegas St.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have closed off the area of Tejon St. and Las Vegas St. for the investigation of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a tractor-trailer was heading eastbound on Las Vegas when it made a right at Tejon. Two people were walking eastbound on Las Vegas when one person walked into the side of the truck and was pulled under.

The area is unfortunately well known as a location where pedestrians are struck by cars several times a year.

