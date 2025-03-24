Major Changes Coming to Tejon Street as Revitalization Project Begins

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers and pedestrians in downtown Colorado Springs are about to experience big changes as the Tejon Street Revitalization Project kicks off Monday.

The $8 million project will impact traffic and pedestrian access along Tejon Street, particularly in the stretch between Colorado Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue. Northbound Tejon will be closed until late June, but don’t worry—southbound traffic will remain open.

The two-block area will undergo major upgrades, including the removal of the center lane and the expansion of both sidewalks to create a safer and more accessible space.

The project aims to improve traffic flow by designating specific areas for delivery trucks, which frequently park in the center lane, and creating a wider 10-foot walkway for pedestrians.

The wider sidewalks will also provide more space for outdoor dining, enhancing the area's vibrancy and supporting local businesses. According to city officials, this upgrade is designed to make the corridor safer, more convenient for visitors, and more accessible for residents.

Despite the construction, businesses along Tejon Street will remain open. Temporary walkways will be put in place to ensure access for shoppers and diners. Local business owners are optimistic, though they acknowledge potential challenges during the project. One owner mentioned that the city is working closely with businesses to ensure minimal disruption.

“We’re concerned, just like anyone would be about construction,” said a local business owner. “But we’ve been in great contact with the city, and they’re doing a fantastic job making this as painless as possible. They’ve even reduced parking rates in nearby garages to a dollar per hour,” says Meredith Klube, a Managing Partner at Jack Quinns.

What’s Next?

As part of the construction, crews will begin removing trees in the work zone tomorrow. The city reminds everyone to give workers plenty of space to ensure their safety as the project progresses.

The first phase of this revitalization project is expected to wrap up by the end of this year, with Tejon Street seeing major improvements that will benefit both pedestrians and drivers.

Click here for more information about the project.

__





New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening. New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.