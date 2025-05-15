Major airlines see increase in number of passenger complaints, report shows

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Over the past few years, people have been traveling more than ever, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

From lost baggage to delayed flights, travelers also have more to complain about, according to a report released Thursday by the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPirg).

As we head into one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, a consumer advocate explains how to steer clear of the top frustrations fliers faced this past year.

Major airlines saw a 9% increase in the number of complaints from customers in 2024 in comparison to 2023.

“Across the board, there are too many complaints, meaning airlines need to be doing a better job,” said Danny Katz, executive director of Colorado Public Interest Research Group.

The CoPIRG report shows Southwest Airlines received the fewest complaints, while Frontier Airlines received the most.

List of airlines from the most complaints to the least, according to the CoPIRG list.



Frontier Spirit JetBlue American Delta Allegiant United Hawaiian Alaska Southwest

The top three issues passengers reported in 2024:

Canceled and delayed flights

Refunds

Stolen or lost baggage.

“We expect this summer, there will be even more travelers, and that could mean even more hassles,” Katz said.

The Colorado Springs Airport says they are preparing for a 5.7% increase in departing flights this summer travel season.

"We're going to be welcoming in as well as outbound about 400,000 passengers throughout that period of peak travel time, said Aidan Ryan, a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Airport. "And to really gear up for it, [we're] doing all the maintenance work around the airport. Our field and maintenance crew are out repainting the runways."

How can you avoid becoming a frustrated flier?

Pay for tickets directly on the airline’s website and use a credit card

Avoid checking your bags, but if you do, place a GPS tracker inside

Book an early flight to reduce your chances of cancellation or delays

“Make sure that you know your rights. One of the biggest ones is that if a flight is delayed significantly or canceled for any reason whatsoever, you are entitled to a refund if you want it,” Katz said.

If you end up having issues with your flight, you also have the right to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Airlines then have 30 days to respond to you.





