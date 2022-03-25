Main Exchanges to honor Vietnam-era veterans with ceremony, lapel pins

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Main Exchanges at Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base and the United States Air Force Academy are honoring Vietnam-era veterans with a ceremony.

The ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service partnered with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to provide free commemorative lapel pins to veterans who served on active duty anytime from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

The pin's message says, “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.”

“We owe so much to these heroes, and it’s a privilege for the Exchange to have an opportunity to thank them during this ceremony,” said Colorado Springs Exchange General Manager Chris Holifield. “The pins are a lasting memento of the nation’s gratitude to these veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice.”

Veterans with service-connected disabilities are eligible to shop at the Colorado Springs Main Exchange and Express, along with retirees, active-duty and military dependents.

Veterans should contact the Installation Visitor Center for a Visitor Pass if they typically do not have access to the installation.

Contact the Exchange with questions: Fort Carson at 719- 576-4000, Peterson at 719-596-7270 or USAFA at 719-472-0861.

