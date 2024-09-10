Lucero Library in Pueblo has new temporary home while renovations are ongoing

PUEBLO — A local library is getting a new temporary home during its renovation. The Lucero Library on the east side of Pueblo has moved its services to a new location until the work is complete.

The library will be housed at the El Centro Del Quinto Sol, which is located on East 6th Street near the intersection of East 4th Street and North Joplin Avenue.

The temporary relocation began just after Labor Day, and the renovation is expected to take about a year to complete.

"I think it is going to be a great thing," said Veronica Collins, Program Coordinator at El Centro Del Quinto Sol. "I think there are people who maybe haven't been to El Centro Del Quinto Sol who will now see what we offer as well as what the library offers. I am hoping we can do these things together."

The Lucero Library aims to reopen next year with a fresh new look, as well as improved amenities to better serve Pueblo's east side community.

