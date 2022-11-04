Loveland Ski Area opens for the 2022 winter season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area is back open for business this winter season.

Visitors traveled Thursday from all over the metro to be first down the slopes on Opening Day, including a family from Minnesota looking for a superior skiing experience.

"I felt so free. I've been waiting for this for so many months. I've been so excited," Taylor Voitt said. "We like coming out to Colorado because everything's just so much better here. "Back home, it's not great."

The crowd was smaller than normal because of the midweek opening, and those who were there tell Denver7 they were playing hooky.

"It's pretty good to be back on some snow," Brian, who did not want to use his last name so his bosses wouldn't find out, said. "I'm going to go to all the Ikon Pass resorts as well, [but] this one opened up early."

John Sellers, marketing director at Loveland Ski Area, says his staff has been working hard to make this opening possible, and visitors can expect some changes as the season progresses.

"Over the summer, we did a couple of big projects. We've replaced lift six. We did a big expansion on our Valley Lodge, which people are really going to enjoy when the valley opens," he said.

For those who don't want to skip work and don't mind the larger crowds, Sellers says this weekend will be even better as Mother Nature is dropping more snow, building up the coverage that's already tree-to-tree, top-to-bottom.