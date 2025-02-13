'Love Your Bus Ride' open house is taking place Thursday with Mountain Metro Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Struggling with transportation? Thankfully Colorado is a state with many different options for public transportation, specifically when it comes to getting you anywhere in the state.

Mountain Metropolitan Transportation (MMT) is inviting you to an open house to discuss how you can get almost anywhere.

Two "bus coaches" will be at the event scheduled from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Downtown Terminal. They will be there with CDOT discussing the two bus coaches as a part of the state-wide transit system, Bustang.

Officials with MMT and CDOT will be able to answer any questions regarding bus routes, MMT, Bustang, and Bustang Outrider.

Organizers will also be giving away prizes at the event along with complimentary MMT and Bustang passes for some.

