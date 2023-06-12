Love for the Nuggets bringing Coloradans together

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are just one win away from the first NBA championship in the team's history.

The Nuggets will be back at Ball Arena for Game 5 on Monday. The game gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on Denver7.

The team's historic NBA Finals run is creating special bonds within the fan community.

Ron Taylor, Colleen Apodaca and Ryan Kenny said they all met when they were selected for a superfan interview and have been bonding over their love for the team ever since.

"We were just chatting up a storm the whole time," Taylor said. "It's been a fun journey. It's kind of like having that bond over the team finally getting to where we've always wanted them to be."

Taylor said he moved to Denver in 2016.

"I represent the transplants," he said. "It's been so easy to follow this team and fall in love really quickly. There's not a single player on the team who I'm like, 'Oh, I don't like that person.' Everyone is so grounded and humble. It's a cool process to watch."

Both Apodaca and Kenny said they are Denver natives and have been lifelong fans of the Nuggets. They're proud of how far the team has come over the years.

"Everyone should be a Nuggets fan. Like they are doing something that they've never done before as a franchise," Apodaca said.

"It's always good to feel that community, especially with all the stuff that's going on in the world. Just to have camaraderie and feel good about something. It's great," Kenny said.

All three brought along their memorabilia to show during the interviews, which included things like signed jerseys, game sneakers, and a collection of bobbleheads.

Taylor introduced us to his 8-month-old mastiff named Olso, who was rocking a Facundo "Facu" Campazzo jersey.

"Believe it or not, at home he'll watch games with me and he actually will follow the ball on TV. It's really funny," he said. "He's really excited for the Nuggets championship as well, and he'll be at home watching me while I'm at Game 5," he said.

They are all getting ready to go all out and cheer the Nuggets on during Monday's game and say they plan to attend the parade together once the team wins the championship.