Love Colorado's trails? Here's how to volunteer for cleanup days to give some love back

It's no secret that Coloradans love their trails. This summer, you can give the trails some love back with volunteer cleanup days.

Here are some organizations that could use your helping hand.

Colorado Trail Foundation volunteering

Each summer, volunteer crews with the Colorado Trail Foundation are welcome to help with trail maintenance and improvement projects. Volunteers camp near the trail, eat together, meet like-minded outdoor enthusiasts, and work side by side to improve the trail.

The Colorado Trail Foundation holds cleanups that are meant for week-long crews, weekend crews and the occasional one-day crew.

To learn more about volunteering with the foundation, click here or contact the Colorado Trail Foundation office at 303-384-3729 or ctf@coloradotrail.org.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife trail crew

Trail crew membership with CPW is open to volunteers of all skill levels who enjoy improving the state's outside spaces, though the work often involves difficult physical labor.

Project times vary from a day to several days and typically last four to eight hours. This usually occurs between May and October.

To learn more about volunteering with CPW, click here.

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado

VOC's volunteer season runs from April to October and offers opportunities for individuals and groups. No experience or long-term commitment is needed.

VOC, established in 1984, is Colorado's oldest outdoor stewardship nonprofit organization. In this time, the group has completed more than 1,300 outdoor projects and worked with 125,000 volunteers across the state.

To learn more about VOC, click here.

Colorado Fourteeners Initiative

If you enjoy hanging out at a high altitude, CFI will welcome your help.

Projects with CFI include:



Building new, sustainably located summit trails

Closing and revegetating unplanned trails

Performing annual maintenance on heavily used trails

Volunteers can also partake in hiker education and outreach to ensure visitors know about Leave No Trace practices and how to keep the alpine environment safe.

To learn more, click here.

Vail Pass bike path clean up (June 18)

ECO Trails and the Town of Vail is hosting a family-friendly cleanup day on June 18 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to clean up the iconic bike path on Vail Pass. All volunteers will get lunch and commemorative socks. Safety vests and trash bags will be provided, but participants should bring gloves, water and sun protection.

The group will meet at the Lionshead Welcome Center on East Lionshead Circle at 8 a.m. on June 18. A bus will drop off volunteers in small groups along the trail and after a few hours, everybody will be picked up and brought to the Black Lakes area near the top of the pass for lunch. Afterward, the bus will return the volunteers to the Lionshead parking structure.

Want to add your organization to this list? Email stephanie.butzer@thedenverchannel.com.