Loud training on Schriever Air Force Base to take place Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents or those near Schriever Air Force Base will hear loud training from the base Thursday afternoon, according to a release.

The training will begin at noon and run through 4 p.m. that "may produce loud noises in the surrounding areas."

The 50th Civil Engineer Squadron is conducting these operations as part of the Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training. The base said this training prepares civil engineer forces "to execute operations in a deployed location through hands-on training in areas including land navigation, CPR and individual or team tactical movements."

This training or the noises between the above time frame does not need to be reported to authorities.

Those participating in the training learn how to operate heavy equipment, set up defensive fighting positions and create entry control points, according to Schriever Air Force Base.



