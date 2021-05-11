Watch
Lots of rain and snow overnight but most of that snow is melting

KOAA Weather
Rain and snow imagery from 3am Tuesday morning.
Posted at 3:40 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 05:43:49-04

Rain and snow hit southern Colorado big Monday into early Tuesday morning.

While most of the region will have seen at least some snow flakes overnight, most of that snow is melting on warm ground.

Most road conditions overnight, according to CDOT, were wet in the lower elevations and slushy in some of the mountains.

Early Tuesday morning I measured 1.5 inches on elevated surfaces at Gold Hill Mesa and only around 1 inch at our KOAA Rockrimmon Studio.

Just purely based off radar returns overnight, we think a lot more snow fell from Monday afternoon through last night than what is actually sticking to the ground.

Here are just a few of the rain and snow reports we have so far this morning. We'll update our totals throughout the day as we get them.

