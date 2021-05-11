Lots of rain and snow overnight but most of that snow is melting

Rain and snow hit southern Colorado big Monday into early Tuesday morning.

CDOT

While most of the region will have seen at least some snow flakes overnight, most of that snow is melting on warm ground.

Most road conditions overnight, according to CDOT, were wet in the lower elevations and slushy in some of the mountains.

Sam Schreier Gold Hill Mesa

Early Tuesday morning I measured 1.5 inches on elevated surfaces at Gold Hill Mesa and only around 1 inch at our KOAA Rockrimmon Studio.

Just purely based off radar returns overnight, we think a lot more snow fell from Monday afternoon through last night than what is actually sticking to the ground.

Here are just a few of the rain and snow reports we have so far this morning. We'll update our totals throughout the day as we get them.

KOAA Weather