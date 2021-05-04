'Lotion up before you go outside!' A warning from a local doctor

SOUTHERN COLORADO — People in southern Colorado love the outdoors, and with communities starting to open up again, many of us can't wait to get outside. One local doctor is reminding everyone to lotion up, before you head outside.

Dr. Vinh Chung is a Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon at the Vanguard Skin Care Institute. He says sunscreen has a lot of beauty benefits too.

"Most people want to look good! You don't want to look like your mother any sooner than you have to," said Dr. Chung jokingly.

Along with preventing cancer sunscreen can also prevent wrinkles, but Dr. Chung says wrinkles could be the least of your concerns if you don't get a skin cancer screening. Chung says during the pandemic, skin cancer screenings were one of those tests a lot of people neglected to get.

"Over 7,000 people die every year because of Melanoma. The good news is Melanoma is completely treatable if you catch it early," he said.

Melanoma is a potentially deadly cancer that often starts in your skin. Sometimes it can appear as a mole or growth. If you notice any abnormal spots on your skin, that's when Chung says, you need to see a dermatologist.

"The examination is easy, the biopsy can be preformed right there in the office."

One last thing to consider. When it comes to matters of the skin, experts say it's best to do an in-person visit, rather than a tele-health visit.

For more information on what sunscreen to wear, click here.

For more information on Melanoma, click here.

For skin cancer resources in Colorado, click here.

For more information on Skin Cancer Awareness Month, click here.