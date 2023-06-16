Looking to get in shape? Fitness on the Riverwalk is back and free

PUEBLO — If you are looking into getting into a fitness routine this summer and you enjoy being outside, you might be interested in joining theFitness on the Riverwalk classes offered in Pueblo.

The classes kicked off this week and will run all summer long at the pavilion by Lake Elizabeth in Pueblo. The classes run from Monday through Friday and start at 6 a.m.

From Zumba to yoga, the Pueblo Riverwalk has it all this summer for those looking to get in shape. The classes are made possible through several partnerships, including Studio Share, Pueblo Dodge, Pueblo Toyota, and Pueblo Water.

The classes are free for anyone to attend. Those who organize and teach classes on the river are excited to bring it back this year.

They tell me the great thing about fitness on the river, is the instructors have experience working with all different levels, from beginners to advanced athletes.

“We look forward to seeing all of the returners. People who don’t get to get up every morning and go to yoga because they’ve got a job or something that interferes during the year, so we love to be out here encouraging people to get fit, stay strong, and be part of our community,” said Christina McCann, the owner of studio share.

This year they have added kid’s classes on Tuesdays and Fridays, and special classes for seniors on Mondays and Wednesdays for chair yoga. The classes will run through August 12.

