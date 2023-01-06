Looking for something to do? The National Western Stock Show kicks off tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Western Stock Show kicks off tomorrow. It’s an event full of rodeos and horse shows that brings in nearly 700,000 people each year.

The mission of the National Western Stock Show is to invest in future generations by promoting development through livestock and education.

Here in Southern Colorado, we come from a rich history of western heritage and agriculture.

I spoke with AJ Frasca, a Pikes Peak Range Rider who is very involved in the western community. AJ is part of a team of pivots. They are spending time up in Denver for the stock show to represent Colorado Springs and to promote our rodeo, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

The Range Riders were there yesterday in the parade in Denver, helping to kick off the National Western Stock Show. The stock show has been in existence since 1906, and it's the largest livestock, rodeo, and horse show in the United States.

And next Friday, AJ and his range riding team will be back up in Denver to do the opening ride for that night's rodeo. AJ tells me this is a huge honor to not only showcase our past that is built on western heritage but also to spend time with the state's agriculture community.

"The joy that they get to have to support something that I think is so much bigger than them is huge as a parent, so we couldn't be any more grateful for that,” said Frasca.

Proceeds from the stock show go to the National Western Scholarship Trust. The trust awards 64 scholarships each year to students studying agriculture and medicine at colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming.

It’s not just about rodeos and horseshoes. In fact, AJ says a lot is accomplished in finding solutions for those who produce our food.

AJ says if you didn't grow up with ties to this type of lifestyle, do not hesitate to reach out to him or any of the Range Riders in Colorado Springs to get involved if this interests you.

You can also check out the stock show. He says it’s really nice sharing this culture with the community.

