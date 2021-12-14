Looking for Christmas lights? Here's where to find them

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's the festive season, and that means Christmas lights abound.

If you want to take a tour around the city to see the displays our neighbors have put up this year, there's a great resource to do it.

Timberline Landscaping has created an interactive map for the 9th year in a row to highlight the displays around town. Adding to the holiday spirit, there's also a Christmas playlist and places you can stop along the way for hot cocoa and coffee.

Adding to this is the City of Colorado Springs guide of some of the best places to be dazzled by light displays this year. They include the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari, Manitou Spring's Glittering Cave of the Winds, Christmas Light Magic in Manitou Springs, and the holiday light display in Old Colorado City.

If you're willing to make a drive, Cripple Creek offers one of the more unique displays of Christmas cheer in Southern Colorado at the Gold Camp Christmas Headframe Lighting. The century old mine-frames are built out with light displays, some of which are over 20 feet tall.

