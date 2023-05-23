Looking for affordable food in Colorado Springs? This group has you covered

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Finding affordable food is a big concern for a lot of people, and if you live in what's called a "food desert," it's even worse.

The Hillside Community on the south side of Colorado Springs qualifies as one of these "food deserts" and does not have a grocery store easily accessible in the area.

One local group is stepping up to make sure those suffering from the burden of food access get the basics they need.

Tuesday, Food to Power on South Institute Street gave away food for free. Every Tuesday the non-profit opens its doors to families and individuals who can't afford nutritious food in the area. The group also hosts events across the Colorado Springs community on Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

They partner with Care and Share Food Bank to offer grocery staples like milk and eggs, as well as fresh vegetables and other foods. Food to Power says it will not turn away anyone who needs its help.

Food to Power was founded as Colorado Springs Food Rescue in 2013 and has the explicit goal of ensuring all in the Colorado Springs community have access to food and education. Since 2013 the organization cites distributing more than $6 million of healthy groceries being redistributed.

Organizations like Food to Power have seen increases following the reduction of Food Stamp allowances in March of 2023.

If you would like to get involved or learn more about Food to Power's mission you can do so here.

____

