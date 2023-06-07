Looking for a summer job? Several places are hiring

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are looking for a summer job in Southern Colorado, there are several local businesses hiring.

The pandemic was hard enough on businesses, but even after the pandemic was a struggle. I spoke with several businesses in Manitou Springs, like the Sahara Café. They tell me they had to close their doors a few days a week because they didn’t have the staff.

For the first time in three years, they’re fully staffed. But that could change, and they could still use extra help. They are not alone. Several different businesses in Manitou Springs told me they are hiring for the busy tourist season. They say the summer season keeps them busy with tourists and they could use all hands-on deck.

“We have a little ice cream shop up front. We are hiring for baristas, hiring for kitchen crew definitely. We do like to keep pretty staffed especially through summer months,” said Molly Watkins, a manager at Red Dog Coffee.

“We are so busy right now with tourists coming through. We are seeing a lot more people and we need all the help we can get.”

But it isn’t just Manitou Springs that has a lot of job openings. There are several openings throughout Southern Colorado.

For a list of job fairs from the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, visit here.

____

