Looking for a summer camp? Some are still open for registration

COLORADO SPRINGS — Summer camps are open for the season, and you might be wondering if it’s too late to sign up your child for any local camps in our area. The good news is some camps still have spots to fill.

Summer camps that are still open for registration are Kidstoproz which offers both stem and arts programs, Pikes Peak Artist Collective Summer Camps, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum camps, and Cavalry Family Martial Arts and Fitness camps. Camp Elim is open for August but waitlisted for the rest of the summer.

The YMCA is also on a waitlist in the Springs. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is sold out. However, they do have several other options that you can check out here.

I spoke with those at the Pikes Peak Artist Collective, which offers a daily camp instead of a full summer commitment. They have lots of room open throughout the summer.

"It's just been a rough couple years for kids and I think it's really useful and important for kids to have a space where they can come and be, make a mess, express themselves creatively, and be able to go home and leave the mess here with us,” said Amanda Dodson, a youth instructor at Pikes Peak Artist Collective.

“They actually really are quite good at art when they let themselves have chance to create, so usually they're so like happy and proud with whatever piece they walk out with so it's really fun to have them go, send it off to their parents."

Anyone who wishes to sign up their child for any of these camps should do so right away. I spoke with a few camps who said some people decided not to attend camps last minute and there’s a chance they can get your child in this summer.

