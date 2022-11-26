Looking for a Christmas tree but do not want to decorate it, look no further

PEYTON, CO — If you're looking for a Christmas tree and don't look forward to decorating it, look no further.

The fifth annual Festival of Trees auction is happening right now at the Meridian Ranch Recreational Center in Peyton.

There are around 50 trees to bid on, along with some wreaths.

All trees are donated and funds go to local charities that the decorators choose.

You can bid online or in person, all online bidding ends at noon tomorrow. To bid online just choose the tree that you would like and bid in the comments under the post.

With a final in-person bid from 4 pm to 6 pm Saturday. You must be present Saturday night to pick up your tree and submit payment.

Admission is free to view the trees in person.

____

