Looking for a career change, this program will help you financially and technically get there

COLORADO — Thinking of a career change but not sure how to fund or gain the skills needed for that change?

A program through the Colorado Community College System and Career Advance Colorado is marketing itself as a zero-cost training for people in Colorado looking for a career change.

Beginning in August, students who enroll in training programs with community colleges across Colorado can apply for state or federal financial aid and will have their tuition fees and course materials covered.

It should be noted that the program does say, that communication with the technical or community college you are seeking to attend is recommended to navigate the financial aid process.

The industries and courses covered under the program are below:



construction

education

early childhood education

firefighting

forestry

law enforcement

nursing

To find a participating community college and what programs they offer under Advanced Career Colorado click here.

Career Advance Colorado is funded through House Bill 23-1246. Signed into law by Governor Polis in May of 2023, the law dedicated $38.6 million in funding to fully cover the costs of training programs in industries with workforce shortages in Colorado.

For those interested in more of the health care field, a similar program, Care Forward Colorado provides the same tuition assistance focusing on a more broad range of health care positions.

