Looking Ahead - Independence Holiday Weekend Traffic Forecast For Colorado Springs - Best Times To Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — AAA tells me the worst time to travel will be this Sunday as people return home. Otherwise, things are looking good for today besides a little more congestion than normal.

I wanted to know more about the trends we see as far as travel goes. So I did some digging. With record amounts of people traveling all over the country, I found out that Denver is among the top destinations in the U.S. according to AAA.

Another interesting note is that although air travel numbers are up, domestic flights are 2% cheaper this year than last year.

I also found out that when it comes to driving, the worst spot in our state is southbound I25 between Fort Collins and Denver.

Skylar McKinley with AAA says to expect delays on the roads this weekend just about everywhere.

"But we don’t think folks are gonna be staying in Denver. They’re likely renting a car which is one reason why Denver is one of the top destinations also in Hertz rental data and they are getting up and driving across the American West they’re seeing high country. they are driving through deserts through the planes into the mountains, so that is something very much that we have seen since the pandemic"

As far as prices at the pump go, this year AAA reports the average price in Colorado is lower this year than last. Right now we're sitting about 15 cents below the national average.

So whether you're headed home this weekend, taking a trip downtown, or down to the lake, give yourself some extra time and stay safe. We'll keep our eye on things and of course, will let you know if anything else pops up.

