Longtime Pueblo restaurant donates presents to more than 100 children in need

PUEBLO, Colo. — More than one hundred children in Pueblo in need will have gifts this Christmas thanks to the generous donations of one local family.

Gerda Chavez and her family own the Sunset Inn Bar and Grillin Pueblo. Every year they collect gifts for POSADA to give to kids in need.

The Chavez family started the tradition years ago when their children kept asking for more toys, instead, to show their children the importance of being thankful for what they had, they bought toys for kids in need instead.

Now the tradition has extended to the Sunset Inn's customers. Chavez says it makes her happy to know that her family is making a difference in the community.

"I know that once they open their gifts, that may be the only thing they got. Kind of rewarding to know these kids have a Christmas," said Chavez.

She says the biggest reward is that her kids are now getting their kids involved with gift-giving, and she hopes the family tradition will continue for years to come.

Members of the POSADA team were at the Sunset Inn Wednesday afternoon to collect the gifts for distribution before the holiday.

This year's event is dedicated to Taustin Chavez, who passed away from a car accident earlier this year. The tradition is something the family has kept strong even through challenging times, including the 2020 pandemic.

SUNSET INN COLLECTS GIFTS THROUGH PANDEMIC

Sunset Inn collects gifts for 180 children in Pueblo

