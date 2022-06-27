Longmont pregnancy center set on fire

A pregnancy center in Longmont, Colorado was vandalized and set on fire early Saturday morning in what police officers believe was a deliberate act of arson.

The fire happened at around 3:00 a.m. at the Life Choices Pregnancy Center. The graffiti contained threatening messages including the words, "if abortions aren't safe neither are you."

Kathy Roberts, Executive Director of the Life Choices Pregnancy Center said in a statement that she and her staff are devastated and stunned by the crime. She called it an attack on the families they serve with diapers, pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, clothing, financial, and parenting classes.

She went on to say that since the attack a number of people have reached out to offer support and assistance.

"We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support we have received since this morning and pray for healing and peace for all," Roberts wrote.

"Although this is unsettling, we have an incredible, caring staff and volunteers that are committed to coming back and serving our community and surrounding areas."

