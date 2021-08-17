Lockout at Sierra High School and Truman Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, a little after 2 p.m. there was a precautionary lockout at Truman Elementary and Sierra High School, due to police activity in the area.

At around 2:30 p.m., the lockout had been lifted, Colorado Springs Police were still surveying the area.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the lockout happened due to a report of shots fired near the area.

This is a developing story.

