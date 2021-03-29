Local young couple shares their pandemic love story

COLORADO SPRINGS — We could all use a bit of good news, and one local couple's love story is full of just that, even though they endured several disappointments over the past year.

Anna and Ricky Favilla were supposed to have their dream wedding last year. When the pandemic hit their dream turned into a disappointment. Only 10 people could attend, and the father-daughter dance was held in their living room.

"We had our wedding all planned out. We were supposed to 150 guests," said Ricky.

"It was really weird walking down the aisle in front of only two people," Anna explained.

The couple was supposed to visit Hawaii for the honeymoon, but that was put off.

As the pandemic raged on, COVID-19 began affecting their jobs. Anna is a District 8 High School Choir teacher, and Ricky is a contractor. By this time they sold and bought a home., and are now expecting their first child. The couple says they have advice for couples who are struggling to keep the love alive at home

"You kind of create what you have and work with it and make your own happiness," Anna said.

"We were very focused on what kind of life we wanted and we didn't let all the externals affect us," Ricky said.

The couple says they are planning on having a big reception in May to make up for the year they've had. The Favillas say most of their family has been vaccinated, and they're all ready to celebrate.