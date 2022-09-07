Local yoga studio and nonprofit helping those battling addiction to free memberships

FOUNTAIN — September is National Recovery Month. A month that celebrates the gains made by those in recovery from substance abuse and mental health. For one local yoga instructor, this month represents the pain she had to work through to get where she is today.

The journey to sobriety wasn’t an easy one for Jennifer Clark.

“I had really chronic depression. That brought me down the road to the emergency room and getting into a treatment center for 90 days. I got sober and started my journey to healing,” said Clark.

Jennifer has been in recovery for 12 years. She thanks yoga for helping her move past her addiction.

“Not only to get in touch with my body and to work through some traumas. But it also has been a way for me to find a community which has been a really big part of my recovery,” said Clark.

Inspired by her own healing, Jennifer is ready to give back to those who are struggling.

Now, her yoga studio, Zenner Yoga and Healing has partnered with the Trini Foundation, a nonprofit that works to help those struggling with substance abuse. Together the pair can provide free yoga memberships to those on the road to sobriety.

“When we’re in addiction and we’re trying to get sober, there’s a lot of things around us that are uncomfortable. So, the things that we do in a yoga class translate directly into our sobriety and what we’re trying to do to become healthier people,” said Clark.

Zenner Yoga and Healing is the only local yoga studio to offer free memberships to those are battling addiction. Jennifer tells me they have a lot of scholarships to give away and she wants to encourage people to apply.

Those who would like to apply for a yoga scholarship can do so here.

For those who wish to help donate to this cause, Zenner Yoga and Healing will be offering a 60-minute yoga class on September 18th at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds from the class will go to scholarships for people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

_____

