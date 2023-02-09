Local WWII veteran turns 105

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monica Kinnaman served in the Royal British Artillery during World War II, shooting down nazi planes bombing London. Now, she's turning 105 after spending the last 73 years of her life living in Colorado Springs.

"Everyone has been wonderful to me as a Brit. I was proud to serve my own country, I love my country, England. But I also love America," said Kinnaman.

“She's pretty spry for 105, I'll tell ya," said her longtime friend and fellow WWII veteran Bill Roche.

Friends and veterans gathered at the Black Eyed Pea on Wednesday to celebrate her birthday and enjoy conversation with each other. The group regularly meets there at 10 am on Wednesdays for a sense of community with each other.

“She was a captain in the British royal artillery in WWI, and she was defending London against the attackers, so, she's living history," said veteran Blake Lindler.

Kinnaman says she feels 20 years younger than she actually is, and told me that multiple doctors have said the same.

When asked about how she felt to have so many people come to celebrate her, Kinnaman said " I think they're wonderful, and people have been wonderful to me here”

____

